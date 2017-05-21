New River CTC To Hold Registration Events

New River Community and Technical College will have registration events in June to give students an opportunity to register for fall classes and new students to take first steps with admissions.

Registration events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New River CTC’s Greenbrier Valley campus in Lewisburg June 1; Raleigh County’s campus in Beaver June 5; Mercer County’s campus in Princeton June 6 and Nicholas County’s campus in Summersville June 7.

Admissions, financial aid and Student Success Center representatives will assist students.

The Emergency Medical Services Program also will have interest meetings. Those interested in New River CTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services can meet program faculty and learn about the program during open house events at the Beaver campus at 3 p.m. June 7 and June 8. The 60-credit hour program prepares students for positions including emergency medical technicians, park rangers, search and rescue and overseas paramedics.

For more information on upcoming events or to learn more about degree and certificate programs, call 866-349-3739 or email admissions@newriver.edu.

