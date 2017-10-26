New River CTC and WVSU will sign major agreement helping students

Advertisement



BEAVER, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – New River Community and Technical College is scheduled to sign an agreement Monday with West Virginia State University that will help students make a seamless transition from one school to the other.

The Straight 2 STATE program will guarantee New River CTC students admission into WVSU and their selected major and ALL of their academic credits will transfer and be credited toward their degree.

After their first semester at New River CTC, students with an interest in transferring to WVSU will be given a WVSU co-advisor to facilitate the transition.

We’ll have more on this story on Monday.

