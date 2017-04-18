New River Community & Tech. College celebrated a scholarship endowment

New River’s Browning Social Service Club and CTC’s student social service organization has reached their $10,000 scholarship endowment goal. They celebrated their accomplishment Tuesday afternoon at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver. The scholarship was established in memory of Dr. Carolyn Browning, an associate professor at New River’s campus in Beckley.

Dr. Kelli White, Instructor of Social Services said, “This money will go to students graduating from our social work program and going to a four year college. It is very special and represents the hard work that Dr. Browning put into the students here event when I was here instructing. I stepped in when she got sick and when she passed. It’s a lot of heavy shoes to fill.”

Eligibility requirements for the scholarship include: being a full-time student, completion of one academic year of study in a social service field and documented, and be an active member with the Browning Social Service Club.

-Frank Notarbartolo

