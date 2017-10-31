New River Community College And WVSU Join Together

Advertisement



New River Community and Technical College signed an agreement with West Virginia State University earlier today.

The program will allow New River students to transition to WVSU with guaranteed admission.

Leadership, faculty and board members from both New River and West Virginia State University came out to the signing. Both University Presidents also attended to share in the excitement.

“This opportunity is all about students. It’s about them getting to their goals much quicker,” said Dr. Marshall Washington, New River Community and Technical College President.

Dr. Anthony Jenkins, President of West Virginia State University, shared how he felt about the new program, “As President of West Virginia State University, to have partnered with New River, we’ve had some pretty good conversation about how we can do our part and do a better job of educating more students, and making sure to decrease the time to having a student complete his/her college degree.”

Students will be able to attend West Virginia State University the beginning of Fall 2018. The University is excited to help students be able to further their education and field of study.

Related

Comments

comments