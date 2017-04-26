New report shows cases of drugged driving surpass drunk driving

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: SHAUNA JOHNSON, WV METRONEWS) — Identifying drugged drivers, as opposed to drunk drivers, can sometimes be difficult for law enforcement officers and the numbers of drugged drivers on the roads are climbing, according to information from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

“We have a drug crisis in this country. I think that’s clearly evident and it’s impacting traffic safety,” said Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the nonprofit organization representing state highway safety offices across the United States.

In the most recent national data available, which is from 2015, the Association reported drugs were present in the systems of 43 percent of people killed in U.S. highway accidents, a rate higher than alcohol at 37 percent.

