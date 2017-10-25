New partnership between Active Southern WV and Raleigh County Community Action Association

Advertisement



BECKLEY- Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) and Raleigh County Community Action

Association (RCCAA) would like to announce a new partnership to bring more opportunities for

FREE physical activity to Raleigh County. RCCAA has opened it’s gym facilities at Central

Head Start in uptown, 111 Willow Ln Beckley WV, for Active SWV’s Community Captains

programs to offer FREE physical activities to the public. The goal of this partnership is to offer a

variety of programs to suite everyone’s interests; from group exercise, Tai Chi, Yoga, walking

groups, and youth oriented activities. This partnership can help our community become healthier

physically, mentally, and spiritually; increasing the over-all quality of life in this area.

Active SWV’s Community Captains Jennifer Bledsoe and Amber Fuller will kick off this

adventure with a special edition Movie Soundtrack themed REFIT® Class.

What is REFIT® you ask? “REFIT® is a life-changing group fitness experience that rocks your

body, heart, and soul with powerful moves and positive music; to inspire you from the inside out.

Powered by human connections, we turn boring, “have-to” workouts into a “can’t-miss”

community fitness experience! REFIT® classes propel students to their best selves through

dance, toning, balance and flexibility. Our easy-to- follow formula is perfect for both beginners

and fitness enthusiasts, with workouts designed for everybody and everybody—regardless of

age, shape, size or ability.”.

This special edition class will be held Sunday November 5, 2017 from 3:00pm-4:30pm, and will

feature music from your favorite movies, a free popcorn bar, and door prizes.

Donations will be accepted but are not required and will benefit the Raleigh County Homeless

Shelter. Items needed are canned goods, towels, men’s, women’s, and children’s socks and

hygiene products.

Active SWV is always on the lookout for more members of the community to join the

Community Captains program to lead activities in their hometowns. Training, ongoing support,

and certifications for those that want to make a difference in their own communities can be

provided. Please contact Erin Ellis- Reid, Community Outreach Director, by phone at 304-254-

8488 or by email erin@activeswv.com if you want to become a Community Captain, need more

information, or have any questions about any of the programs offered by Active Southern

West Virginia. Also, please visit our website for a list of monthly programs offered in Raleigh,

Nicholas, Summers, and Fayette County.

