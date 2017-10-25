New partnership between Active Southern WV and Raleigh County Community Action Association

BECKLEY- Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) and Raleigh County Community Action
Association (RCCAA) would like to announce a new partnership to bring more opportunities for
FREE physical activity to Raleigh County. RCCAA has opened it’s gym facilities at Central
Head Start in uptown, 111 Willow Ln Beckley WV, for Active SWV’s Community Captains
programs to offer FREE physical activities to the public. The goal of this partnership is to offer a
variety of programs to suite everyone’s interests; from group exercise, Tai Chi, Yoga, walking
groups, and youth oriented activities. This partnership can help our community become healthier
physically, mentally, and spiritually; increasing the over-all quality of life in this area.
Active SWV’s Community Captains Jennifer Bledsoe and Amber Fuller will kick off this
adventure with a special edition Movie Soundtrack themed REFIT® Class.
What is REFIT® you ask? “REFIT® is a life-changing group fitness experience that rocks your
body, heart, and soul with powerful moves and positive music; to inspire you from the inside out.
Powered by human connections, we turn boring, “have-to” workouts into a “can’t-miss”
community fitness experience! REFIT® classes propel students to their best selves through
dance, toning, balance and flexibility. Our easy-to- follow formula is perfect for both beginners
and fitness enthusiasts, with workouts designed for everybody and everybody—regardless of
age, shape, size or ability.”.
This special edition class will be held Sunday November 5, 2017 from 3:00pm-4:30pm, and will
feature music from your favorite movies, a free popcorn bar, and door prizes.
Donations will be accepted but are not required and will benefit the Raleigh County Homeless
Shelter. Items needed are canned goods, towels, men’s, women’s, and children’s socks and
hygiene products.
Active SWV is always on the lookout for more members of the community to join the
Community Captains program to lead activities in their hometowns. Training, ongoing support,
and certifications for those that want to make a difference in their own communities can be
provided. Please contact Erin Ellis- Reid, Community Outreach Director, by phone at 304-254-
8488 or by email erin@activeswv.com if you want to become a Community Captain, need more
information, or have any questions about any of the programs offered by Active Southern
West Virginia. Also, please visit our website for a list of monthly programs offered in Raleigh,
Nicholas, Summers, and Fayette County.