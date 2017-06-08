New Mine Opening in Raleigh County

Marfork Coal Company, an affiliate of Alpha Natural Resources is expected to create more than 50 jobs with the opening of a new underground mine near Pettus, West Virginia.

Panther Eagle Mine, which will begin production as early as July, has more than 8.8 million tons of metallurgical reserves, the type of coal used in steel-making.

To staff the operation, the company will hold several job fairs throughout June to hire for the positions of mine management, fire boss, electrician, equipment operator, dispatcher and other general labor. These events will also be used to fill another 30 positions at other mining operations throughout the West Virginia Counties of Raleigh and Boone.

Interested applicants are asked to bring their resumes to any of the following job fair locations between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.:

June 9 at Independence Middle School in Coal City, June 16 at Country Inns and Suites in Beckley, June 23 at Sherman Elementary School in Comfort, and June 30 at Sharon Dawes Elementary School in Miami, WV.

