ALDERSON— A Man has been arrested in the shooting that left three people injured in Summers County, including an off duty police officer.

Police say Frederick Tolliver, 66 was arrested and facing attempted murder and malicious wounding charges. Tolliver is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Orginial story can be found: http://woay.tv/3-people-short-in-summers-county-including-an-off-duty-police-officer/

