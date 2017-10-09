New Little Caesars opens in Crab Orchard

Advertisement



RALEIGH CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Tuesday, the newest Little Caesars in Raleigh County (1277 Robert C. Byrd Drive) will have a ribbon cutting.

The local franchise operator, Vicki Dunn-Marshall, opened her first Little Caesars restaurant in 1982. This is the franchise’s 26th location and 20th in West Virginia.

“Customers today are looking for a great value when feeding their families,” said franchise operator Vicki Dunn-Marshall. “Little Caesars has been named the Best Value in America for ten years in a row*.” Mike Insco, Vice President of VDM adds “We take great pride in serving our customers a quality pizza. We make our dough fresh every day, use never frozen cheese and our pizza sauce is made from vine ripe tomatoes not tomato paste. Value plus quality is a great combination”.

Giving back to the communities has been a part of the Little Caesars business philosophy since the franchise began in 1959. The Crab Orchard location will now be joining our other locations and will be donating pizza to the agencies of Mountaineer Foodbank on a regular basis.

The employees of the new Little Caesars Store look forward to being a part of the Crab Orchard community and supporting local schools, churches and community groups.

Little Caesars will offer giveaways all month long including Little Caesars HOT-N-READY Pizza for a year, a Little Caesars Prize Basket and more. There will even be special appearances by Little Caesar himself.

