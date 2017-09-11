New Kanawha Falls Festival Thursday

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Come down to the falls September 14th for the first ever Kanawha Falls Festival! The festival will consist of 3 events: downriver & slalom race (3 separate heats), freestyle/best line, and photography competition.
Registration is from 10am-12pm at Kanawha Falls parking lot. Preregistration will be held at the Ace Adventure Gear shop on September 13th.
Event categories:
Downriver race
Waterfall freestyle/best line
Photography competition
Registration costs:
$15 downriver race or freestyle
$10 photography competition
$20 downriver race and freestyle
$30 race, freestyle, photography
Spectators are welcomed and encouraged to participate!
Whitewater competitors must be sound class IV+ kayakers as the rapids of the falls have multiple hazzards and demand such whitewater skills and knowledge.