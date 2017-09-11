WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
New Kanawha Falls Festival Thursday

By Sep 11, 2017, 16:24 pm

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Come down to the falls September 14th for the first ever Kanawha Falls Festival! The festival will consist of 3 events: downriver & slalom race (3 separate heats), freestyle/best line, and photography competition.

Registration is from 10am-12pm at Kanawha Falls parking lot. Preregistration will be held at the Ace Adventure Gear shop on September 13th.

Event categories:
Downriver race
Waterfall freestyle/best line
Photography competition

Registration costs:
$15 downriver race or freestyle
$10 photography competition
$20 downriver race and freestyle
$30 race, freestyle, photography

Spectators are welcomed and encouraged to participate!

Whitewater competitors must be sound class IV+ kayakers as the rapids of the falls have multiple hazzards and demand such whitewater skills and knowledge.

Click here to see a video.

