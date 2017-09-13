New Information On I-77 Fatal Crash

Advertisement



A fatal crash in Mercer County near the Camp Creek exit left both of the northbound lanes closed early Wednesday morning after one person was confirmed dead and two others were injured. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was heading southbound in the northbound lane on Interstate-77 hitting a tractor trailer head on right after the Blue Stone Plaza.

“It made impact with the tractor trailer on the front end. Then it went over and struck the other truck and it came to rest where we’re at now,” said WV Troop 7 Parkways Sergeant Michael Crowder.

Just seconds later after the tractor trailer was hit, State Police say the diesel tank was then ruptured causing the trailer to catch on fire. The passenger in the Jeep Cherokee was immediately flown to a hospital in Charleston.

“The tractor trailer driver was uninjured and the driver of the truck and trailer was transported to Princeton Community Hospital. He was experiencing heart related issues,” said Sgt. Crowder.

As of right now Police have not confirmed what caused the Jeep Cherokee to be traveling in the wrong direction. Only one lane remains open at this time.

