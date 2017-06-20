WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
New Drug Clinic Opens In Beckley

By Jun 20, 2017

Those suffering from addiction in the Beckley area will now have a new option to receive help.

New Life Clinics has opened a new location in Beckley on Harper road. New Life takes a different approach to treating abuse by using a three step program.

The first step is to dose patients with Suboxone. Every three months the dose is decreased until the patient no longer needs it. Then patients begin receiving Vivitrol, which blocks the effects of opiods. And then the third and final step is to receive counseling sessions with trained addiction counselors throughout the entire program.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-877-NEW-LIFE

