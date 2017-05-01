WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured New Dollar General Store Opens Up In Ghent
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchUncategorized

New Dollar General Store Opens Up In Ghent

By May 01, 2017, 17:26 pm

101
1

A new Dollar General store location opened up this past weekend.

This convenient store is located at 3285 Flat Top Road in Ghent, right off of Interstate 77. It is situated in a rural area and features a large variety of merchandise which makes this store even more convenient.

Lisa Galford, Store Manager, said, “We are a Dollar General Plus, so we have more food items that we carry. We have frozen foods, some fresh meats and cheeses, yogurt, eggs, ice cream and bread.”

Locals are definitely enjoying the convenience of this new store. The parking lot was busy, and so were the cashiers. This convenient store is right off I-77 exit 28 and is open 7 days a week, 8 am to 10 pm.

-Frank Notarbartolo

Comments

comments

Previous PostCongress Secures Health Benefits For Coal Miners

From as early as seven years of age, Frank has had a passion for weather. He has always wondered why things happen the way they do in our atmosphere. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives