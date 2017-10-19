New company coming to WSS area bringing 113 jobs

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A new company that will produce whiskey barrels is building a manufacturing facility in West Virginia.

Officials announced at a news conference Thursday the West Virginia Great Barrel Co. would be located in Caldwell near White Sulphur Springs and bring 113 manufacturing jobs to Greenbrier County, along with 25 state sawmill jobs.

Company spokesman Tom Crabtree says ground will be broken on the facility in early 2018 and the first barrel will be produced in the first quarter of 2019.

West Virginia Economic Development Authority Executive Director David Warner says the authority’s board Thursday approved a $6 million loan for the company, to be coupled with $6 million in bank financing and $15 million from a group of investors. Additionally, a West Virginia sawmill will undergo a $3 million upgrade.

Related

Comments

comments