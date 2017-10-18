New Beckley VAMC shuttle service schedule benefits veterans in more than one way

Advertisement



BECKLEY– The Beckley VA Medical Center is streamlining its courtesy outpatient transportation service to best serve veterans while becoming more financially efficient and increasing access to healthcare.

For several years, the Beckley VAMC has been providing a courtesy outpatient shuttle service for veterans who have appointments at other VA facilities. The distance to these facilities and southern West Virginia’s rural geography can create transportation obstacles for veterans. The shuttle service helps alleviate those issues.

The new schedule will start November 6.

The new schedule will be:

Richmond, VAMC – Departs Monday at 7 a.m., return pick up on Tuesday afternoon

Durham VAMC – Departs Tuesday at 7 a.m., return late Tuesday afternoon

Salem VAMC – Departs Wednesday at 7 a.m., return late Wednesday afternoon

In The near future, trips to Huntington VAMC and Clarksburg VAMC will also be added to the schedule to expand transportation options. Veterans who wish to use the service should notify their healthcare team, and all efforts will be made to schedule appointments at the three VAMCs in conjunction with the shuttle schedule. Reservations for the shuttle are required by calling 304-255-2121 ext. 4778.

If a Veteran cannot travel back on the same day as appointment, return transportation will be coordinated through the Beckley VAMC.

The new schedule will be an efficient use of resources, including staff and vehicles. The consistent departure and return times will also provide more reliability for veterans needing transportation and increase access. The average number of 14 trips per week vs four will save the Beckley VAMC an estimated $350,000 yearly. That savings will offset the cost to provide onsite prepared meals for Veterans at the Beckley VAMC.

The courtesy outpatient transportation shuttle service compliments other transportation services including Beneficiary Travel, Volunteer Transportation Network, and the National Veterans Transportation Program (Veterans Transportation Service).

Related

Comments

comments