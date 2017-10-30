Netflix pulls plug on ‘House of Cards’ next year after Kevin Spacey sexual advances claims

Advertisement



(BY: DOMINIC PATTEN, DEADLINE.com) – As allegations of unwanted sexual advances in 1986 by Kevin Spacey against a then teenage Anthony Rapp have emerged, Netflix today has decided to pull the plug on House of Cards after the upcoming sixth season next year.

Coming just over 12-hours after the Star Trek Discovery star first made public his allegations on October 29 of what happened at a party at Spacey’s NYC apartment back in the mid-1980s, the streaming service made the decision today sources tell us. Key cast and creatives were alerted this morning.

We have also heard that Netflix’s Spacey starring film Gore about the acerbic author Gore Vidal may be on the chopping block now too. No word yet if the NYPD are looking into the matter that occurred in their jurisdiction back in 1986 between then 14-year old Rapp and Spacey.

