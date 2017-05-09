Nequan Carrington Signs With WVU Tech

WOAY – For the second time in the past few years, Nequan Carrington is returning to Raleigh County.

WVU Tech announced that the Woodrow Wilson High School alum has signed to play basketball with the Golden Bears, where he will have three years of eligibility.

Carrington played for Potomac State in the 2016-17 season, where he averaged 12 points and nine rebounds a game with the Catamounts, who went 18-7.

Carrington began his high school career in Beckley, but spent several years in North Carolina before returning to the Flying Eagles in 2015 for his senior season. He earned both all-state and all-tournament honors in 2016, as Woodrow Wilson advanced to the Class AAA state semifinals.

WVU Tech will play their home games at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center this coming season.

