WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Nearly 200-acre fire in West Virginia 30 percent contained
FeaturedLocal NewsNews TeamState

Nearly 200-acre fire in West Virginia 30 percent contained

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 10, 2017, 09:50 am

0
0
Advertisement

PETERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.

The U.S. Forest Service says in an incident report that the 198-acre fire in the Monongahela National Forest was 30 percent contained Monday.

The report says an inch of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nate fell Sunday night, limiting the fire’s growth. An additional fire crew arrived Monday to help build a fire line.

The wildfire began Oct. 2 in a remote area of Grant County, about 12 miles west of Petersburg.

Officials say the fire is in a treacherous area with falling trees and loose rocks. The Landis Trail and the Redman Run Trail are closed. A large portion of the North Fork Mountain Trail also is closed.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives