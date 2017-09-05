WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
NC man says he thought he killed wife after taking cough medicine
By Sep 05, 2017, 14:59 pm

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Matthew Phelps, the man who told a 911 dispatcher he thought he killed his wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps, after taking too much cold medicine, appeared before a Wake County judge Tuesday.
“I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” Phelps told a dispatcher. “I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it.”

Raleigh Police arrested Phelps, 28, after he made that call and found his 29-year-old wife, Lauren, had been stabbed at their home on Patuxent Drive. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Matthew Phelps is being held without bond and faces murder charges.

In the call, Matthew Phelps said he took more medicine than he should have, saying he took “Coricidin Cough & Cold” because he had trouble sleeping at night.

RELATED: Raleigh man accused of stabbing wife: ‘There’s a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it’

After the dispatcher asked about his wife’s condition, Phelps said he was too scared to get too close to her.

He also said, “She didn’t deserve this.”

Lauren’s friends describe her as bubbly, kind, and loving. They said the young couple married last November and that she dreamed of starting a family with Matthew, and becoming a stay at home mother.

A memorial service was held in Lauren’s honor at Hope Lutheran Church in Wake Forest Monday.

RELATED: Memorial held for wife allegedly stabbed by husband in Raleigh

Stephanie Tubbs told ABC11 she and Lauren sold Scentsy products together and that they were like family.

“I think I’m in shock, to be honest,” she said. “I just was talking with her last night (Thursday) on video and had a normal conversation and to hear what has happened is absolutely horrible.”

She said Matthew Phelps belongs in jail.

“He seemed like a nice guy but for anyone to do something like this, that’s where he belongs,” Tubbs said.

Matthew Phelps’ Facebook profile page said he studied missions and Evangelism at a Bible college.

Bayer, the makers of Coricidin, said in a statement, “Bayer extends our deepest sympathies to this family.”

“Patient safety is our top priority, and we continually monitor adverse events regarding all of our products,” Bayer said, adding, “There is no evidence to suggest that Coricidin is associated with violent behavior.”

ABC News’ Douglas Lantz contributed to this report.

