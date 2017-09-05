NC man says he thought he killed wife after taking cough medicine

“I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” Phelps told a dispatcher. “I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it.”

Raleigh Police arrested Phelps, 28, after he made that call and found his 29-year-old wife, Lauren, had been stabbed at their home on Patuxent Drive. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Matthew Phelps is being held without bond and faces murder charges.

In the call, Matthew Phelps said he took more medicine than he should have, saying he took “Coricidin Cough & Cold” because he had trouble sleeping at night.

After the dispatcher asked about his wife’s condition, Phelps said he was too scared to get too close to her.

He also said, “She didn’t deserve this.”