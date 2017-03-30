WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
National Park Service Offers Workshop

The National Park Service is looking for some local teachers to work with staff at New River Gorge National River to re-work educational programming offered at the park for area schools.

The park is holding a four-day workshop in June and will pay an honorarium of $800 to each of 12 teachers attending. The park said in a news release that teachers from all primary and secondary grades can apply at nps.gov. The deadline is April 10th, and the workshop is scheduled for June 26 to 29.

The park will also hire three teacher-ranger-teacher positions to help carry out recommendations identified in the workshop. Those positions will last for six weeks.

