National Park Service hosting community meeting on climbing at New River Gorge

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The National Park Service invites members of the public who have an interest in rock climbing at New River Gorge National River and Gauley River National Recreation Area to a public meeting on November 4, 2017, from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center.

This meeting follows up on the successful climbing listening session held this spring. The NPS will respond to comments received during the listening session and provide updates on action taken as a result of the listening session. The event will kick-off at 5:30 pm with a brief presentation, and then focus on how the park, climbing community, neighbors, government entities and others can work together to address issues that have impacts on the park and communities. Participants will rotate through different stations where they can discuss topics with park staff such as search and rescue, the permitting process, volunteer opportunities, and education efforts.

There are over 1,600 established climbing routes in New River Gorge National River, making the park one of the largest climbing areas in the eastern United States. The extensive cliff that rims much of the western portion of the gorge is composed of Nuttall sandstone, which is renowned among rock climbers. Since the establishment of the national river in 1978, the area’s popularity has blossomed to become one of America’s premier climbing destinations.

Area residents, business owners, local officials, organizational representatives and others interested in climbing are encouraged to provide comments to the park. Those who are unable to attend the meeting can provide their comments via email to claire_rozdilski@nps.gov, or via mail to: New River Gorge National River, Attn: Claire Rozdilski, P.O. Box 246, Glen Jean, WV 25846.

Attendees who require additional information or special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting should contact Claire Rozdilski at 304-465-6526 or via email at claire_rozdilski@nps.gov prior to October 30.

Information about climbing at New River Gorge National River can be found at https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/climbing.htm. The Canyon Rim Visitor Center is currently open seven days a week, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments