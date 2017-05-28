National Muslim Rights Group to Open West Virginia Office

CHARLESTON– A national Muslim civil rights group plans to open an office in West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the Council on American-Islamic Relations is looking for an executive director to lead the West Virginia branch.

National chapter director Lori Saroya says the Washington, D.C.-based organization hopes to open the West Virginia office in the next few months. The group has not announced a location yet.

The office would be the organization’s fifth to open in 2017. It currently operates more than 30 offices.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has been opening more locations in particular since the election of President Donald Trump last year.

Trump has moved to ban travel to the United States from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries. Courts have continually blocked those attempts.

