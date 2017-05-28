WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured National Muslim Rights Group to Open West Virginia Office
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

National Muslim Rights Group to Open West Virginia Office

Rachel AyersBy May 28, 2017, 21:14 pm

99
0

CHARLESTON– A national Muslim civil rights group plans to open an office in West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the Council on American-Islamic Relations is looking for an executive director to lead the West Virginia branch.

National chapter director Lori Saroya says the Washington, D.C.-based organization hopes to open the West Virginia office in the next few months. The group has not announced a location yet.

The office would be the organization’s fifth to open in 2017. It currently operates more than 30 offices.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has been opening more locations in particular since the election of President Donald Trump last year.

Trump has moved to ban travel to the United States from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries. Courts have continually blocked those attempts.

Comments

comments

Previous PostPittsnogle, 7 Others Selected for WVU Sports Hall of Fame
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives