    Names of two people killed in Putnam County crash along Rt. 35 released
    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 22, 2017, 17:19 pm

    Putnam County (WCHS/WVAH) — The names of two men who were killed during a crash along Route 35 in Putnam County Thursday night have been released.

    The Medical Examiner’s Office identified Pedro Gonzoles and Enrique Sanchez Henandez as the deceased. They were believed to be employed at a Mexican Restaurant in the Putnam County area.

    The two vehicle crash happened just north of an adult bookstore on Thursday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the two men were in a silver Pontiac traveling south, when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane hitting a tractor trailer head on.

    No identification could be found on them at the time. Police believe impaired driving could be the cause of the crash.

