Murder trial postponed for mother who reported girl missing

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A trial has been postponed for a woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The Exponent Telegram reports a Lewis County circuit judge on Thursday rescheduled the trial of Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway to Oct. 10. It had been scheduled to start in June.

Her attorney, Tom Dyer, sought more time to go over evidence.

Conaway is charged with murder of a child by parent by failure to provide necessities, death of a child by parent by child abuse, child abuse resulting in injury and concealment of a dead human body.

She had reported her daughter, Aliayah Lunsford, missing in 2011.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses saw Conaway bludgeoning the girl. The child’s body hasn’t been recovered.

