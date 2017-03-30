Top Stories
Murder-Suicide
By Katherine ErnstMar 30, 2017, 12:45 pm
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating a murder-suicide that occurred in the Deel Fork area of Buchanan County, Virginia.
A male and a female were pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing and information is still being processed.
