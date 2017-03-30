WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Murder-Suicide

Mar 30, 2017

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating a murder-suicide that occurred in the Deel Fork area of Buchanan County, Virginia.

A male and a female were pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing and information is still being processed.

