Murder charge dismissed in Fayette mine property shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — An off-duty security guard who shot and killed a man at a Fayette County idled coal mining site last fall no longer faces a murder charge.

Fayette County Circuit Judge Paul Blake dismissed the charge Wednesday against Gary Gover, 55, of Hilltop, following a motion from Fayette County Prosecutor Larry Harrah.

Harrah tells MetroNews recent results from evidence testing back up Gover’s claim that he shot Johnny Johnston Jr., 31, of Kincaid, Sept. 28, 2016, after Johnston attacked him. Testing proved blood found on a rock was Gover’s blood, Harrah said.

