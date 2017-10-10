Mountain of Hope Organization to Host Oral History Event in Mount Hope

Advertisement



Mount Hope- October 15, 2017: The Mountain of Hope Organization will host a free public forum “Oh Deep in My Heart” Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 3:00pm The event will be held at Mount Hope Presbyterian Church located at 412 Main Street, Mt. Hope, West Virginia 25880. At the conclusion, audience questions and reflections will be welcome, followed by informal conversation over refreshments.

“Oh Deep in My Heart is an interracial oral history project set in Mount Hope, West Virginia. It provides public access to issues of ethics, history, education, race, gender, labor, and multiculturalism. It includes over 40 oral histories of eyewitness accounts about school and community life in the 1950’s-1970’s.

Dr. Michael Noble Kline & Carrie Nobel Kline & O.H. Jackson Napier of Talking Across the Lines, LLC will air diverse Mount Hope voices from recorded interviews and present photos from the period. As keynote to this intriguing exchange, Professor Joseph Trotter, author of Coal, Class, and Color will address the larger context of desegregation in the coalfields with references to his own school days in McDowell County. A researcher on African American history from the slave trade to the present, Dr. Trotter’s research focuses extensively on the relationships between African Americans and the coal industry.

According to Charles McKenney, the organization’s President, this is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the history of integration in Mount Hope & Southern West Virginia at a time when race relations are just as important as they were over five decades ago.

This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations do not necessarily represent those of the West Virginia Humanities Council or the National Endowment of the Humanities.

The Mountain of Hope Organization is 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities to youth and improving economic conditions in Southern West Virginia.

