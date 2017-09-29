FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Mount Hope Police Office Honored For Saving Life
By Tyler BarkerSep 29, 2017, 09:30 am
0
MOUNT HOPE— A local police officer with Mount Hope Police was recognized for saving someone’s life.
According to the Mount Hope Firefighters a fire fire broke out Friday night at Midtwon Apartments. Mount Hope Police Department Officer Levi Garreston arrived on scene prior to the Fire Department and breached the door to rescue an elderly person.
Related
Comments
comments
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
Read More