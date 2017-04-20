There’s a brand new fitness trail opening up this afternoon…

Active Southern West Virginia is proud to announce the grand opening of the Mount Hope Phoenix Fitness Trail and stations.

This addition to the recent flood buy out property re-purposes abandoned green space into a public park. This project serves as a model for other small communities across southern West Virginia who experience repeated flood damage.

Andy Davis, the pedestrian, bike, and trail coordinator for Active SWV, has been overseeing this work for the last year in addition to adding “Share the Road” signs and developing an action plan for a future rail trail in Mount Hope. All of these projects aim to improve the quality of life for residents in Mount Hope.

