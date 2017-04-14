American Mothers Incorporated has named the state Mother of the Year and Mother of Achievement Honorees for 2017.
Stacie Rohn from Martinsburg has been selected to represent the state of West Virginia. She will serve as an ambassador for mothers across the country and will be recognized at an annual national conference in Washington D.C. from April 23-25th, where the national mother of the year will be named.
American Mothers is celebrating its 82nd year of nationally honoring motherhood. They are most known for educating on issues impacting mothers and children at home, work, and in the world.
Mother of the Year 2017
By Katherine ErnstApr 14, 2017, 11:50 am29
Katherine Ernst
She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production.