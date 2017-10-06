Mother, child dead in shooting; second child injured in Cabell County

Advertisement



The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department said a mother and child are dead and a second child was injured in a shooting.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said it happened about 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Benedict Road in Culloden. Zerkle said it was a domestic situation. Zerkle said the mother and a 5-year old girl were killed and a 7-year old boy is in surgery following the shooting. The sheriff said authorities are still investigating, but they believe the shooter is dead.

Related

Comments

comments