Mother, child dead in shooting; second child injured in Cabell County

Scott PickeyBy Oct 06, 2017, 15:36 pm

CULLODEN, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department said a mother and child are dead and a second child was injured in a shooting.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said it happened about 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Benedict Road in Culloden. Zerkle said it was a domestic situation. Zerkle said the mother and a 5-year old girl were killed and a 7-year old boy is in surgery following the shooting. The sheriff said authorities are still investigating, but they believe the shooter is dead.

 

