Montgomery man busted for being alleged opioid dealer; Can’t make bond

MONTGOMERY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The execution of narcotics search warrants have resulted in the arrest of a Montgomery man. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department executed narcotics search warrants at the Rivermont Homes on 4th Avenue in Montgomery today. Robert Hudnall, Jr. (age 67 of Montgomery) was arrested on the scene for 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone. He was taken before a Fayette County Magistrate, where he was unable to post a $35,000.00 bond.

The search warrants were obtained following an investigation by the Task Force where multiple controlled narcotics purchases were conducted at this location. This effort was made possible with ample information and cooperation from the public in that area.

“Brave citizens in the area put forth a wonderful effort in notifying us about the activities at this location. They supplied us with very useful information” said Sheriff Fridley. “We received information through phone calls, emails, and Facebook messages. The Task Force was able to use this information in their investigation”.

Mr. Hudnall will be facing additional charges. These charges will be filed by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. These charges will include 3 additional felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone, and 1 felony count of Possession With the Intent To Deliver Narcotics.

Anyone having any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867. You may also submit tips and information thru our Department Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

