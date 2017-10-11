Monte Durham to speak at Concord University Foundation’s Beckley-Raleigh Co. Dinner

Advertisement



ATHENS, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Monte Durham, celebrity stylist and fashion director for TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta”, will be the featured speaker for the Concord University Foundation, Inc.’s Beckley-Raleigh County Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

The fundraising event which helps support Concord University and its students is being held at Tamarack in Beckley, W.Va. A VIP reception will begin at 5 p.m. in the atrium; the general reception at 6 p.m. in the foyer; and the program/dinner at 7 p.m. in the ballroom.

Durham is the fashion director at Bridals by Lori, the South’s premier bridal salon featured on “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta”. Monte also hosts the ever popular TLC “Say Yes To The Prom” initiative that makes proms more accessible for girls across the country with mentorship, dresses, makeup and accessories and is dedicated to providing a once in a lifetime experience.

A native of southern West Virginia, Monte describes his ascension from a one-room schoolhouse to the fashion industry as an unlikely story. Before he found his way to bridal, Monte worked in fashion merchandising and hair styling, then made a name for himself as a Washington, D.C.-based bridal image consultant. His work has appeared in the pages of the Washingtonian, Martha Stewart Living, Brides Magazine, and several other publications. Monte’s no-nonsense fashion commentary and naughty sense of humor have made him a favorite and regular guest on CNN and Fox.

His current project is building the M.O.N.T.E. brand, a line of hair care he launched in the fall of 2012. This collection of five essential hair products simplifies styling so women can achieve salon-quality results at home.

Monte resides in the Washington, D.C. area, where he devotes his free time to Capital Caring, a hospice organization, and The Welsh Terrier Cares Rescue Organization.

Along with individual seating, tables and sponsorships of the Beckley-Raleigh County Dinner are also available. Advance reservations are required. Please RSVP by Oct. 27, 2017 at 4 p.m.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to arrange a sponsorship, call 304-384-6266. Sponsorships and tickets may also be purchased online at www.concord.edu/cufoundation/

