Monroe County Man Arrested For Drug Charges After A Dispute

MONROE COUNTY— On Thursday, October 26, 2017, Deputy H. Rodriguez while at his residence in the Sinks Grove area off duty, heard his next door neighbors arguing in their yard.

When Deputy Rodriguez stepped out side to see what was happening he witnessed the male subject later identified as Mr. Paul Ernest Uhlig III aggressively approaching the female subject who is Mr. Uhlig’s girlfriend.

Deputy Rodriguez took action and approached the neighbors and started to handle the situation as a domestic violence incident. At this point the female subject started telling Deputy Rodriguez that there was “Ice” Methamphetamine in the residence and that Mr. Uhlig was selling it. Deputy Rodriguez attempted to get the on duty Deputy to respond to assist him at this point. The on duty Deputy was already working a call in the Peterstown area. Cpl. M.J. Heller and Deputy B. McCormick were called out and responded to the scene.

Upon their arrival consent to search the residence was obtain by Mr. Uhlig and 0.701 ounces of Meth and 0.982 ounces of Marijuana was found along with electronic scales, multiple little baggies commonly used to distribute narcotics as well as $212.00 in U.S. currency.

At this point Mr. Uhlig was placed under arrest for Possession with Intent to deliver. While on the scene Deputies noticed several game violations on the property and contacted the West Virginia Natural Resources Police who came to the scene and took photos and statements.

Mr. Uhlig was transported to the Monroe County Sheriffs Office in Union and gave a full confession to selling the above mentioned narcotics. Mr. Uhlig was then transported to SRJ and was given a $5000.00 bond by the Monroe County Magistrate Office. More charges are pending in this case.

