Missing Miner Found Dead

Advertisement



PETTUS- A miner who was reported missing this morning at a Raleigh County mine has been found dead.

James Ray Adkins of Colcord was a belt man and fire boss at Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine. His body was found in the raw coal stockpile at the Marfork Processing Plant near Pettus. Officials believe the cause of death to be from a belt haulage accident.

The mine and processing plant are idle at this time and the investigation continues. Adkins had worked at the mine for 17 years.

Governor Jim Justice released a statement following the tragedy. He said, “Cathy and I are deeply saddened and our hearts are broken after learning of the death of one of our miners. I ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for the Adkins family, their friends and all of our dedicated miners in West Virginia.”

Related

Comments

comments