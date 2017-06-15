Miners Split Series With BlueSox

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners split a two-game series with the Butler BlueSox, as the visitors won 9-5 on Wednesday at Epling Stadium.

Butler raced out to a 4-0 lead in the early innings, before the Miners put together a brief rally. Eddy Gonzalez continued his hit streak and Ivan Acuna hit a two-run home run in third to close the deficit to 4-3.

Butler has won five of the six games played between the two this season; they’ll meet again this weekend in Pennsylvania. West Virginia begins a two-game series with Terre Haute on Thursday.

Related

Comments

comments