Miners Split Series With BlueSox

Matt DigbyBy Jun 15, 2017, 00:01 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners split a two-game series with the Butler BlueSox, as the visitors won 9-5 on Wednesday at Epling Stadium.

Butler raced out to a 4-0 lead in the early innings, before the Miners put together a brief rally. Eddy Gonzalez continued his hit streak and Ivan Acuna hit a two-run home run in third to close the deficit to 4-3.

Butler has won five of the six games played between the two this season; they’ll meet again this weekend in Pennsylvania. West Virginia begins a two-game series with Terre Haute on Thursday.

