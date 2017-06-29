Miners Rally to Win in 12 Innings

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After watching a 3-0 lead turn into a 4-3 loss Tuesday, the West Virginia Miners had a chance on Wednesday to return the favor against Butler.

The hosts rallied in the eighth inning to tie the game, before Dan Ward’s two-run home run gave the Miners a walk-off 6-4 win at Epling Stadium.

It stops a three-game losing skid for West Virginia, who stays fourth in the Prospect League East division. They are 3-6 this year against Butler, with one game suspended due to weather, that will be resumed July 20.

The Miners head on the road for games at Terre Haute and Lafayette this weekend, before returning home for a rare Monday game with Chillicothe.

