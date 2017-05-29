Miners Prepare for Title Defense

After winning the prospect league in 2016, the 2017 West Virginia Miners are arriving in Beckley and preparing for a title defense. While familiar faces such as Nicky Delgado and Austin Norman are not yet in town, many of the new players hit the field Saturday in preparation for the team’s road opener in Kokomo on Tuesday. The new players come from all over the country and have never been to Beckley before, but are looking forward to the challenge of winning another championship.

