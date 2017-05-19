Miner killed in southern WV

PINEVILLE, WV (WV METRONEWS) — A coal miner in southern West Virginia is dead after an accident overnight.

The UMWA identified the victim as Luches Rosser, 44, a member of UMWA Local Union 1713. The accident happened at the Pinnacle Mine in Wyoming County. According to Samantha Smith, who is with the West Virginia Dept. of Commerce, Rosser was operating mining trolley.

Accident investigation teams including UMWA safety representatives are on the scene today investigating what happened. Sources indicate his death was related to powered haulage, but exactly what happened has not been revealed by investigators.

This afternoon, Governor Justice released the following statement:

Cathy and I are praying for the family and friends of the coal miner who lost his life last night in Wyoming County. It’s never easy to see someone so young leave us and it breaks my heart when West Virginia loses a member of the coal community. I spent many years of my childhood in Wyoming County and my roots are deep there. Great coal mining families always come together, and that’s what we have to do at this time.

