Mine electrician retraining at New River CTC

BEAVER- Mine electrician retraining classes are scheduled at New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Summersville on Monday, October 23 and Friday, November 10.

Mine electricians in West Virginia must complete continuing education courses each year in order to keep their certification current. The instructor for this course is Warren Beam.

The courses will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville. Pre-registration is required for this class, and the cost is $50. October 16 is the registration deadline for the October 23 class and November 3 is the deadline for November 10.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about continuing education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville), and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).

