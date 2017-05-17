Midland Trail Duo Signs With Glenville State

Hico, WV (WOAY) – Two Midland Trail Lady Patriots will remain softball teammates at the college level. Fairan Gill & Makenna Nickell both signed letters of intent Tuesday to play at Glenville State next year.

The two say several factors contributed to their decision to choose the Lady Pioneers, including staying close to home and the chance to remain teammates.

Gill & Nickell were both part of a veteran Lady Patriots team that earned a second seed in Class A Region 3 Section 2.

Gill will major in political science, while Nickell says she will major in biology.

