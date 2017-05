MERCER COUNTY, WV (THE PRINCETON TIMES) – The Mercer County Board of Education acted Tuesday night to suspend the Bible in the Schools program in all Mercer elementary and middle schools for at least the next year, reportedly while officials consider the program’s future.

