The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging everyone to show support for our nation’s veterans by helping to foster a positive national conversation about veteran mental health. The VA is dedicated to increasing public awareness and understanding of mental health conditions and treatment – and aims to reduce the inaccurate and often damaging stereotypes associated with them.

This year, the VA’s Mental Health Awareness Month campaign is themed “Use Your Voice.” Beginning May 1st, it strives to help people understand the benefits of opening up about mental health concerns and making mental health awareness and treatment part of a healthy lifestyle. Use Your Voice hopes to encourage viewers to start the conversation with people in their lives. the VA wants every veteran facing mental health challenges to know that treatment works and recovery is possible.

