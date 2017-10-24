    •
    Memorial to honor fallen West Virginia highway workers

    By Oct 24, 2017

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials and families of state highway workers who died in work zones plan to gather Wednesday for the unveiling of the Fallen Highway Worker Memorial at the I-77 Williamstown Welcome Center.

    The Division of Highways says the names of 49 workers’ names have been placed on the statewide memorial.

    It’s intended to call attention to the importance of safe driving in work zones.

    Expected to attend are Gov. Jim Justice, Transportation Secretary Tom Smith and division District Engineer Rusty Roten along with family and friends of the workers memorialized.

    Tyler Barker

