Memorial to Honor Fallen Highway Workers Unveiled

WILLIAMSTOWN– A memorial honoring those who lost their lives working on road projects was unveiled Wednesday.

West Virginia officials and families of those fallen construction workers gathered for the unveiling of the Fallen Highway Worker Memorial at the I-77 Williamstown Welcome Center. The Division of Highways says the names of 49 workers have been placed on the statewide memorial.

It’s intended to call attention to the importance of safe driving in work zones. DOT Secretary Tom Smith says the new road bonds project will increase the number of men and women doing these jobs which makes this even more important.

“You know that we will have an unprecedented amount of construction next year and next 5, 6, and 7 years. We are going to have hundreds and hundreds of miles of roadways under construction, more than we have ever seen. It will be a historic time as far as transportation goes. What we have to do is make sure we are doing anything and everything we can to make sure we are not adding anymore additional names to this statue,” Smith said.

The concept selected to be the inspiration for the final memorial design was submitted by Marshall Snyder, the District 7 bridge inspector.

