Today, men and women who have lost their lives fighting for our country were honored during a powerful ceremony held at Chicory Square in Bluefield, WV. The Memorial Day ceremony was filled with patriotism from our countries favorite songs to a twenty one gun salute from the, Honor Guard Rifle Squad. The audience was filled with several men, women and children honoring the men and women who have lost their lives serving our country.

The Riley Vest Post 9 of the American legion conducted the ceremony with special guest speaker Bluefield City Manager, Col. Dane Rideout. Riley Vest Post Commander, Brian Krabbe told us, “To the veterans today, they are very pleased that somebody out there is thinking about them and thinking about the loss ones. A lot of these guys fought, we have had World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm. And, of course today Iraq and Afghanistan, a lot of us lost buddies, a lot of us picked up dead bodies and had to put them on helicopters or trucks to get them out.”

The ceremony was filled with over hundred veterans who are our Nations Herero’s and one veteran Curtis Vest has been to some of the ceremonies and was thrilled to be there. Curtis told us, “Oh, it means the world to me because at eighty four years old, I’ve been to a few of them. This is just great and wonderful to have all the time we have together to celebrate the Veterans and all of my brothers and my family brothers and also my brothers in the Marine Corp. who have gone on. I thank and praise you for this wonderful day that we have.”

And one veteran the American legion showed honor and respect to was Elgin Clark. Clark who passed away in 1995 did not have the flag presented to his wife in the proper way during his services. During the ceremony, Clark’s wife was finally presented with the flag the proper way and said she knew she was being given the flag but did not think it would be this “big”. Clark told us, “I still can’t believe, I just can’t believe it.”

