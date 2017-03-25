Meet the 2017 WOAY Girls Basketball Players of the Year, Brittney and Whitney Justice of Summers County. The senior twins finished off their final season of high school ball with the consistent level of excellence teammates, opponents, and fans have come to expect from them. After they both reached 1,000 career points as juniors, Brittney and Whitney surpassed their school’s all-time scoring mark with several games remaining in their regular season. Longtime coach Wayne Ryan handed over the reigns to former assistant Sarah Blevins at the start of the year, and the team didn’t miss a beat. The twins led the Lady Bobcats to the state tournament, and represented their school and community with class along the way.

