Meet the 2017 WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Mookie Collier of Bluefield. Collier led the Beavers to a Class AA, Region 3 Championship and an appearance in the state tournament in Charleston.

Collier excels at football and track in addition to basketball, and is weighing his athletic options at the next level. Above all else, he is a very well spoken and respectful individual who is quick to share credit with his teammates.

