Medicare stops payments at psychiatric hospital

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 29, 2017, 09:11 am

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says Medicare has halted payments to a West Virginia psychiatric hospital because it is not in compliance with the program’s requirements for a psychiatric hospital.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Medicare will not make payments for beneficiaries who are admitted to William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital effective Wednesday. Officials say it will continue to make payments for up to 30 days for beneficiaries admitted before Wednesday.

The department’s termination letter does not specify the requirements with which the Weston hospital did not comply, but state DHHS spokeswoman Allison Adler says the main reasons for the decision were inadequate documentation and insufficient treatment plans and follow-up.

Sharpe Hospital is a 150-bed acute-care psychiatric hospital that opened in 1994.

