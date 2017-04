The West Virginia Senate passed the amended medical marijuana bill Wednesday afternoon.

Now it goes back to the House of Delegates where members must agree with changes made by the Senate.

It would then go to Governor Jim Justice if the House gives its OK.

It would license plant growers, processors and dispensaries for cannabis in pills, oils, topical gels, liquids and a form that can be vaporized.

It wouldn’t authorize dispensing dry leaves or smoking.

